ADEN, June 2 Yemeni soldiers shot at a suspected
al Qaeda suicide bomber on Sunday as he tried to ram an
explosives-laden vehicle into a gas pumping station in the
south, a local official said.
The official said soldiers guarding the facility, part of a
$4.5 billion LNG project at the southern port city of Balhaf,
fired on the vehicle as it sped towards them, causing it to blow
up outside the station's entrance.
"The vehicle exploded before it reached the port and without
causing any losses to the soldiers," the official, who asked not
to be named, told Reuters. He said the suicide bomber had died
in the blast and that the facility was unaffected.
The LNG project has two production trains with a combined
capacity of 6.7 million tonnes per year, with exports going
mainly to Asia, and also to Europe and the Americas.
Yemen's gas and oil pipelines have often been sabotaged
since anti-government protests broke out in January 2011, but
this was the first reported attack on the heavily guarded
pumping station.
The pipeline transports LNG from Maarib to the Balhaf export
terminal, which opened in 2009 and is led by French oil major
Total with three South Korea companies holding stakes.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Alistair Lyon)