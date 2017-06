SANAA Dec 1 Yemen's political opposition and the party of outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh have agreed to the lineup of an interim government to lead the country to an early election next year, an opposition official told Reuters on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Saleh's party will keep the defence, foreign and oil ministries, while opposition parties will take charge of the ministries of the interior, international cooperation, information and finance, said the official who did not want to be named. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Isabel Coles)