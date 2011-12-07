UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SANAA Dec 7 Yemeni Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi issued a decree on Wednesday setting up a unity government headed by opposition leader Mohammed Basindwa, the state news agency Saba said.
The decision comes as part of an agreement to ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of power after 33 years in office and end months of public protests that have paralysed the country and pushed it to the brink of civil war. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
LONDON, June 14 Growth in oil supply next year is expected to outpace an anticipated pick-up in demand that will push global consumption above 100 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.