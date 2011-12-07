SANAA Dec 7 Yemeni Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi issued a decree on Wednesday setting up a unity government headed by opposition leader Mohammed Basindwa, the state news agency Saba said.

The decision comes as part of an agreement to ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of power after 33 years in office and end months of public protests that have paralysed the country and pushed it to the brink of civil war. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)