By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 2 Yemen's president dismissed his
government on Tuesday, proposed a national unity administration
and suggested reinstating fuel subsidies, government sources
said, in moves to quell weeks of unrest by a rebel movement.
But the Houthis, a Shi'ite Muslim group that had massed tens
of thousands of supporters in the capital Sanaa with camps set
up near the Interior Ministry, rejected the compromise proposals
by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The impasse raises fears of worsening instability in Yemen,
an impoverished Arabian Peninsula state bordering oil exporting
power Saudi Arabia, and which is also struggling with a stubborn
al Qaeda insurgency and southern secessionists.
The Houthis, who are demanding that the government resign
and subsidies be fully restored, have been fighting for years
for more power for their Zaydi sect in north Yemen.
Government sources told Reuters that Hadi had dismissed his
government, suggested a national unity administration and
planned to reduce petrol and diesel prices by 30 percent to
offset unpopular cuts to fuel subsidies, which had drained
Yemeni coffers but buoyed impoverished citizens.
A government source said implementation of the initiative
depended on the Houthis' acceptance.
Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesman for Houthi leader
Abdulmalek al-Houthi, said in a statement on his Facebook page:
"We do not agree to it. Our position is still that we (stand) by
the Yemeni people who have gone out in a blessed popular
revolution to demand their legitimate and just rights."
A member of the Houthis' political bureau, Abdel Malik
al-Ijri, told Reuters: "What was demanded was a cancellation of
the fuel price rise, and the lowering which was announced today
represents nothing."
With the Houthis' rejection, it is unclear what the
government's next move will be. However, Hadi, in a speech
before the meeting where the proposal was signed, suggested his
patience was running out.
"I affirm that I will deal decisively with all attempts to
shake security and carry out division," he said in remarks on
the state Saba news agency.
Insecurity and political turmoil have mounted in Yemen since
Arab spring protests ousted veteran autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh
in 2011 and Hadi took his place in a complex deal mediated by
the United Nations, Gulf neighbours and the United States.
The United States and Saudi Arabia were alarmed by the rapid
growth of al Qaeda in Yemen in the disorder created by the
anti-Saleh uprising and are keen to avoid a spread into the
majority Sunni Muslim state of sectarian bloodshed plaguing
other regions of the Middle East.
In a copy of Hadi's initiative seen by Reuters, the
president plans a minimum wage rise and the allotment of
ministerial posts to the Houthis and other constituencies while
retaining the right to the weightiest portfolios of finance,
foreign affairs, defence and the interior.
