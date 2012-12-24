(Corrects time element in first para)

SANAA Dec 24 A Finnish couple and an Austrian man abducted in Yemen are being held by tribesmen who are asking for a ransom in return for freeing them, an Interior Ministry official said on Monday.

"We have information that a tribal group is holding the three Western nationals and they are asking for ransom," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The three were kidnapped in Sanaa on Friday. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by William Maclean)