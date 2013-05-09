BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says has received two unsolicited all-cash proposals over past few weeks
* Says over past few weeks, Customers has also received two unsolicited all-cash proposals
SANAA May 9 Yemeni kidnappers have freed a Finnish couple and an Austrian man missing since being taken hostage in the capital Sanaa in December 2012, a senior Yemeni security source said on Thursday.
The source told Reuters the trio had been freed on Wednesday night following mediation by authorities in neighbouring Oman, who, he added, had paid a sum of money for their release. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by William Maclean, editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Says over past few weeks, Customers has also received two unsolicited all-cash proposals
* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF PANAMAX SIGNED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT, WHICH ENABLES PANAMAX AG TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE SHARES OF JIANGSU SHOUGUANG ELECTRONIC COMMERCE CO.LTD