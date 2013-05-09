SANAA May 9 Yemeni kidnappers have freed a Finnish couple and an Austrian man missing since being taken hostage in the capital Sanaa in December 2012, a senior Yemeni security source said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters the trio had been freed on Wednesday night following mediation by authorities in neighbouring Oman, who, he added, had paid a sum of money for their release. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by William Maclean, editing by Mark Heinrich)