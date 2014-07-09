SANAA, July 9 More than 35,000 people have been
displaced in Yemen's Omran province, a local government refugee
agency said on Wednesday, a day after Shi'ite Muslim tribal
fighters overran the provincial capital following fighting that
killed more than 200 people.
In an urgent appeal sent to relief organisations operating
in Yemen, the head of the Yemeni government refugee agency in
Omran reported "mass flight of Yemenis from Omran and
surrounding areas after the city's fall".
"Based on the monitoring and follow-up that we have been
doing, there are more than 35,000 people that have left for
other areas in Omran or to the greater Sanaa area, Hajja and
Mahaweet," Mutahhar Yahya Abu Sheeha wrote in his appeal.
He said that most of these families were now staying in the
open with no shelter and were in desperate need of humanitarian
aid. Many others were still stuck in areas of confrontation
unable to leave due to the clashes or because they cannot afford
to pay for the costs of leaving, he said.
"We direct this urgent appeal to help these families and to
provide emergency help to ensure basic needs of shelter and food
and medical aid, and to help get these trapped families," he
said.
The fall of Omran represents a major blow to the government
of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has been trying to
stabilise the U.S.-allied country following nearly three years
of turmoil that forced his predecessor to step down.
More than one million children in the country of 25 million
suffer severe malnutrition, as the country struggles to pay for
basic services and civil servants salaries.
State news agency Saba said on Wednesday that Hadi has ordered
austerity measures, including restricting international travel
for senior officials, stopping new hiring of staff or office
rental and cutting down on office expenses.
Hadi also ordered a review the cost of oil production and to
review the operations of public sector establishment to ensure
their economic feasibility.
The fall of Omran came less than a week after a ceasefire
reached on June 23 between the Houthi tribesmen and the Yemeni
army and allied Sunni tribal militiamen collapsed, with both
sides blaming each other.
The Shi'ite Houthis, named after the tribe of their leader,
said their fight was against rivals loyal to the Islamist Islah
party, and they had no intention of attacking the capital Sanaa,
just south of Omran.
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen expressed concern
over the fate of civilians in Omran, saying there were reports
of more than 200 civilian deaths in recent days and thousands
displaced.
"All parties to the conflict have a responsibility to make
sure that civilians are spared from the fighting and that those
who are affected by conflict are able to move to more secure
areas," Johannes Van Der Klaauw said in a statement received on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Sonya Hepinstall)