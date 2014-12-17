SANAA Dec 17 Yemen's Houthi movement sacked top
managers of the country's second largest port and the main oil
company on Wednesday, staff said, in the latest move by the
Shi'ite Muslim group to consolidate its hold on state
institutions.
The Houthis, who became the de facto power in Yemen in
September when they captured the capital Sanaa, portray their
move as a revolution against corruption and embezzlement which
they say was emptying state coffers.
Officials at Hodeida port said Houthi fighters on Wednesday
blocked the director of the facility, Yemen's main Red Sea
harbour where most of the country's food imports arrive, with a
view to replacing him.
"The staff were so angry that they walked out in a
demonstration and closed off the port," a port official said by
telephone.
Later on Wednesday, about 20 Houthi fighters broke into the
state-run Safer oil company in Sanaa, kicked out the director
and his deputy and locked their offices, company officials said.
Yemeni officials said the moves appear to be part of a
systematic drive by the Houthis to tighten their grip on power,
bypassing the government nominated by Prime Minister Khaled
Bahah in November.
Western powers are worried about the volatile situation in
Yemen, which shares a long border with oil giant Saudi Arabia
and is fighting al Qaeda militants and separatists in the south.
Officials say the Houthis are getting support from former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was sanctioned last month by
the U.N. Security Council for threatening Yemen's peace and
stability, a charge he has denied.
"It is clear that the Houthis, together with Ali Abdullah
Saleh, are completing their (September) 21 coup," said Sultan
al-Atwani, an adviser to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Saleh loyalists held up a parliamentary meeting which was
meant to confirm Bahah's government, demanding the reopening of
offices belonging to their General People's Congress which they
said had been shut by authorities in southern Yemen.
Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi earlier lashed out at
Hadi, saying he was sanctioning corruption, and demanded that he
hand control of state bodies to the Houthis so that they could
ensure that "funds are not wasted."
Apart from their move at Hodeida port, the Houthis have
sacked four provincial governors, the editor of the main state
newspaper al-Thawra and the commander of the special forces.
Houthi fighters also broke into Yemen's largest publishing
house, removed the editor of the official al-Thawra newspaper
and forced staff to alter the editorial line, employees said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
