* Iran backing Yemen's Houthi rebels
* Tehran in struggle with Saudi Arabia for regional
influence
* Houthi official denies material aid from Iran
* Iran seen exploiting regional turmoil
By Yara Bayoumy and Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 15 Iran has supplied weapons, money
and training to the Shi'ite Houthi militia that seized Yemen's
capital in September, as Tehran steps up its regional power
struggle with Saudi Arabia, Yemeni and Iranian officials say.
Exactly how much support Iran has given the Houthis, who
share a Shi'ite ideology, has never been clear. Sunni countries
in the Gulf accuse Iran of interference via Shi'ite proxies in
the region, something Tehran denies.
But Reuters has details -- from Yemeni, Western and Iranian
sources -- of Iranian military and financial support to the
Houthis before and after their takeover of Sanaa on Sept. 21.
A senior Houthi official denied there had been material and
financial support. But the assertions are still likely to
reinforce Saudi, and Western, fears that Iran is exploiting
turmoil between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims in Iraq, Syria,
Lebanon, Bahrain and now Yemen.
Riyadh has suspended aid to Yemen, angered by the Houthis'
growing power, while Iran publicly welcomed the Houthi victory.
A senior Yemeni security official said Iran had steadily
supported the Houthis, who have fought the central government
since 2004 from their northern stronghold of Saadah.
"Before the entrance into Sanaa, Iran started sending
weapons here and gave a lot of support with money via visits
abroad," the official, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters.
A second senior Yemeni security official said "weapons are
still coming in by sea and there's money coming in through
transfers".
SWIFT VICTORY
Iran, the first official said, saw victory would be swift in
Yemen, unlike in Iraq and Syria, and "with not too much
expense".
A Western source familiar with Yemen also said the Houthis
had been getting training and money.
"It's been happening for over a year. We've seen Houthis
going out to Iran and Lebanon for military training."
"We think there is cash, some of which is channelled via
Hezbollah and sacks of cash arriving at the airport. The numbers
of those going for training are enough for us to worry about,"
the source said. The first Yemeni security official said Houthi
fighters had received training by Hezbollah in Lebanon.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that the Quds Force,
the external arm of the Revolutionary Guard, had a "few hundred"
military personnel in Yemen who train Houthi fighters.
He said about 100 Houthis had travelled to Iran this year
for training at a Revolutionary Guards base near the city of
Qom. It was not immediately possible to verify this claim.
The official said there were a dozen Iranian military
advisers in Yemen, and the pace of money and arms getting to the
Houthis had increased since their seizure of Sanaa.
"Everything is about the balance of power in the region.
Iran wants a powerful Shi'ite presence in the region that is why
it has got involved in Yemen as well," said the Iranian
official.
Salah al-Sammad, a senior Houthi adviser to the Yemeni
president, denied Iran had provided arms but said Iranian
backing was part of a shared vision in "confronting the American
project".
For its part, Saudi Arabia provided "blatant" support to
allied tribal sheikhs and parties in Yemen, he said.
SHIP SEIZED
Yemeni authorities point to the "Jihan 1" as evidence of
Iran's support. The ship was seized by Yemen in 2013, smuggling
weapons from Iran to local insurgents.
The Yemeni official showed Reuters a breakdown of the cargo,
which included Katyusha rockets M-122, heat-seeking
surface-to-air missiles, RPG-7s, Iranian-made night vision
goggles and "artillery systems that track land and navy targets
40km away".
There were also silencers, 2.66 tonnes of RDX explosives,
C-4 explosives, ammunition, bullets and electrical transistors.
A few days after the Sanaa takeover, Houthi gunmen
surrounded the National Security headquarters calling for the
release from jail of eight Yemeni crew members.
They were freed, as were two suspected Hezbollah members
jailed for planning to provide military training to the Houthis.
Iran denied any connection with the arms found on Jihan 1.
Sanaa residents still can't understand how the Houthis
managed to take control of their city.
Although the Houthis started as a small movement in north
Yemen, they gained strength by tapping into the grievances of
Zaydi Shi'ites, about a third of Yemen's population.
Their march to Sanaa was led by fighters who exploited
popular discontent over corruption and the removal of fuel
subsidies. They also exploited divisions within the army, which
largely melted away at the decisive moment.
"Most of the fighting is done by local people supported by
people from the Houthis," a Houthi fighter told Reuters.
With the Houthis now in control of the capital, the airport
and most of the port of Hodeidah, there are fears of more overt
support from Tehran.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara, Rania El
Gamal and Mehrdad Balali in Dubai and Peter Salisbury in Sanaa;
Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Giles Elgood)