By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Nov 30 Fighting between Shi'ite
rebels and Sunni Islamists wounded at least 26 people in north
Yemen on Wednesday, as the new prime minister worked to form a
government under a Gulf plan to avert civil war by easing
President Ali Abdullah Saleh from power.
The plan crafted by Yemen's wealthier neighbours envisions a
government including opposition parties that backed 10 months of
protests aimed at ending Saleh's 33-year rule, which would lead
the country to presidential elections in February.
Saleh, who backed out of that deal three times, signed it
last week and transferred powers to his deputy, a step the
plan's sponsors said will help reverse the chaos Yemen has slid
toward during the political struggle over Saleh's fate.
One of the country's multiple, overlapping regional
conflicts flared anew when Shi'ite Muslim fighters who have
rebelled in a northern province along the Saudi border attacked
Sunni Islamists whom they have fought over the last week.
A group of Yemeni Salafis -- Sunnis who hold a puritanical
creed with followers in Saudi Arabia -- said fighters from the
rebel Shi'ite Houthi movement attacked early on Wednesday in
Damaj, 150 km (90 miles) north of the capital Sanaa.
The official, Abu Ismail, spoke by telephone with explosions
audible in the background, and said several students of the
town's Dar al-Hadith religious school had been injured in
shelling. His group said at least 25 people were killed in
Houthi shelling in the region on Saturday and Sunday.
The Houthis, members of the Zaidi branch of Shi'ism who draw
their name from a tribal leader, effectively control the
northern Saada province and are deeply wary of Saudi Arabia's
promotion of Salafi creeds that class Shi'ites as heretics.
They have accused the Salafis in Saada of working to build
military encampments near the Saudi border.
Saleh's forces struggled to crush the Houthi rebellion --
which Saudi forces also intervened against militarily -- before
a ceasefire last year.
SOUTHERN MOVEMENT CALLS FOR SPLIT
The fighting came as Yemen's prime minister designate,
Mohammed Basindwa, a former foreign minister who joined the
opposition to Saleh, worked to form a transitional government
that he has said will be set in days.
Opposition politicians, who are to split seats in the
government with members of Saleh's party, presented
two government lineups for the other side to pick from in a
meeting on Wednesday, a leader of the opposition bloc told
Reuters.
Sources in the opposition said talks were underway on
forming a security committee tasked in part with separating the
forces of Saleh's partisans and foes who have fought in the
capital.
In the south, where the United States -- which long backed
Saleh in its campaign against al Qaeda -- and Saudi Arabia fear
the Yemeni wing of the Islamist group could find a foothold, an
older political conflict also overshadows the Gulf plan.
Members of a secessionist movement who want to undo the
territorial union that Saleh presided over in 1990 marched
through the southern port of Aden on Wednesday, carrying flags
of the former South Yemen, a socialist republic.
The march, which commemorated the 44th anniversary of the
south's independence from Britain, reflected the resentment many
southerners feel over the region's treatment under union, which
erupted into civil war in 1994.
Elsewhere in the south, security officials said a police
commander survived an assassination attempt by gunmen who opened
fire on a police vehicle in Khor Maksar, east of Aden, when
militants opened fire on a police vehicle, killing two soldiers.
Tens of thousands have been displaced from the southern
Abyan province due to fighting between Islamists who have seized
chunks of territory and Yemeni forces, in addition to those
displaced by the fighting in the north, which peaked in 2009.
Nearly a year of political turmoil over Saleh's fate has
deepened the poverty of the resource-strapped country, where a
U.N. official said on Tuesday that millions of people were
facing a humanitarian crisis.
U.N. assistant secretary-general and deputy emergency relief
coordinator Catherine Bragg, after a visit to Yemen, warned of
"some of the world's highest malnutrition rates, a breakdown of
essential services and a looming health crisis."
