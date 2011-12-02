* Five civilians, 3 soldiers killed in southern city of Taiz
* Cabinet may be announced on Saturday-opposition official
* Political pact might unravel if bloodshed continues
(Adds opposition parties' statement)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 2 At least five civilians and
three soldiers were killed in the protest hotbed city
of Taiz on Friday, and the head of a new government meant to
prevent civil war in Yemen said a week-old political pact might
unravel if the bloodshed went on.
A deal to ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh from power has
yet to defuse 10 months of violent unrest over the autocratic
leader's fate and the political future of impoverished country.
Yemen's Gulf Arab neighbours and their U.S. ally hope the
deal can reverse a drift toward chaos on the doorstep of the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and stop al Qaeda's
Yemeni branch gaining a foothold near Red Sea shipping routes.
In Taiz in south Yemen, government forces shot dead three
civilians, and a fresh battle between government
troops and gunmen backing protesters killed two people trapped
in their homes during fighting, protest leaders and medical
workers said.
Three government troops were killed in what a security
source called an attack by fighters tied to the opposition and
the Islamist Islah party, which has backed the protests.
Witnesses said street battles with heavy weapons including
tanks raged near a police headquarters in the centre of Taiz,
and activist Tawfiq al-Shaabi said dozens of families had fled
artillery and small arms fire in western areas of the city.
At least 12 civilians, government soldiers and anti-Saleh
gunmen were killed in Taiz in the previous few days.
As the violence continued, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the vice
president to whom Saleh has transferred his powers, called on
the provincial governor in Taiz and opposition parties to agree
a truce, state news agency Saba said.
The earlier casualties in the city 200 km (120 miles) south
of the capital Sanaa included five civilians killed by pro-Saleh
troops during intense shelling of some Taiz neighbourhoods,
according to residents and medical workers.
Protesters in Taiz are ringed by troops loyal to Saleh as
well as tribal forces and troops opposed to him. Taiz's governor
called for a ceasefire late on Thursday.
Mohammed Basindwa, a former foreign minister designated by
opposition parties to lead a government to be divided between
them and Saleh's party, said his side would rethink its
commitment to that pact if the killing in Taiz did not cease.
In a statement, Basindwa said the killing in Taiz was "an
intentional act to wreck the agreement" that opposition parties
signed along with Saleh, who had backed out of signing the deal
brokered by Yemen's Gulf neighbours three times.
An official of the Joint Meeting Parties (JMP), a bloc of
opposition parties that signed the deal, said on Thursday they
had agreed a cabinet line-up with Saleh's party and the bloc's
spokesman said this could be announced as early as Saturday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Saleh's party would take portfolios including defence, foreign
affairs and oil, while the opposition would get the interior,
finance and education ministries.
A completed transfer of power would make Saleh the fourth
Arab ruler to be toppled by mass public protests that have
reshaped the political landscape of the Middle East this year.
RIGHTS GROUP CALLS FOR FREEZE OF ASSETS
The prospective government is supposed to shepherd Yemen
towards a presidential election that Vice President Hadi has set
for Feb. 21, 2012.
In a statement, the JMP accused pro-Saleh forces of crimes
against humanity, and warned this may jeopardise pledges of
immunity from prosecution to Saleh and his circle, denounced by
protesters, that underpin the transition deal.
"All this will only escalate the spirit of
rejection withing society against giving any guarantees or any
immunity to Saleh and his helpers," it said, demanding Hadi
authorise a military council tasked with running the armed
forces until an election.
Opposition sources said on Thursday they had given Hadi a
list of their choices for the council including former defence
and interior ministers as well as army commanders who turned
against Saleh.
Under the Gulf initiative signed by Saleh, the body will
restructure the armed forces. His son Ahmed commands the
Republican Guard, one of the best equipped units.
Human Rights Watch said last week that up to 35 civilians
had been killed in Taiz since a U.N. Security Council resolution
in October that endorsed the call for a power transfer and
condemned the crackdown on protesters.
The group said most of those civilians were killed by
artillery fire from Yemeni government forces, and called on the
U.N. Security Council to freeze the assets of top Yemeni
officials and distance itself from any promises of immunity.
Any Saleh successor will face multiple overlapping conflicts
that have gained force during the political crisis, including
rising separatist sentiment in the south, which fought a civil
war with Saleh's north in 1994, and fighting with Islamists who
have seized territory in the southern province of Abyan.
An official in Abyan said the head of a volunteer force
fighting Islamists was wounded and another person killed when
unidentified attackers hurled a bomb at him as he was going to
Friday morning prayers in the city of Lawdar.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Joseph
Logan; Editing by Louise Ireland)