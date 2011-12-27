SANAA Dec 27 Backers of a Yemeni Islamist
party that signed on to a plan to nudge the president from power
scuffled with members of a Shi'ite rebel movement frozen out of
the deal in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, witnesses said.
They said loyalists of the Islah party traded blows with
clubs and volleys of stones with members of the Houthi rebel
movement, in the Sanaa square that has seen nearly a year of
protests aimed at forcing the president from power.
Activists said at least 20 people were injured during the
scuffles, which a representative of the Houthis said erupted
when Islah backers attacked a tent they had set up to denounce
the deal to edge President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of office.
That deal - crafted by Yemen's richer neighbours, and backed
by a U.N. Security Council resolution and Washington - offers
Saleh immunity from prosecution in exchange for handing power to
his deputy, who is to work with a government including Islah and
other opposition parties before a February presidential vote.
Saleh had backed out of the deal several times before
signing it last month in Saudi Arabia, which shares U.S. fears
that the struggle over Saleh's fate could descend into civil war
and chaos that strengthens al Qaeda's wing in Yemen.
The deal did not include the Houthis, members of the Shi'ite
Zaydi sect, whom Saleh launched an abortive campaign to crush -
which also saw Saudi military intervention in 2009 - in the
northwestern Saada province bordering Saudi Arabia.
U.N. Yemen envoy Jamal Benomar, who is attempting to shore
up the transition deal, visited Saada this month and met with
leaders of the Houthis, who have in recent months fought Sunni
Islamists espousing Salafi doctrines that are influential in
Saudi Arabia and condemn Shi'ites as heretics.
Washington is weighing a request for a visa from Saleh, who
said he planned a U.S. visit on Saturday, hours after his forces
killed nine people demanding he be tried for the deaths of
hundreds of protesters during 11 months of protests against him.
He told reporters his trip would include medical tests.
Saleh suffered burns and other injuries in an assassination
attempt in June that capped fighting between his forces and
those of a tribal faction influential in Islah.
The top "counter-terrorism" official in Washington - which
wages a campaign of drone strikes against alleged al Qaeda
members in Yemen and assassinated Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.
citizen, that way earlier this year - urged Saleh's deputy
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Sunday to show restraint with
protests.
Any successor to Saleh would face multiple, overlapping
conflicts including renewed separatist sentiment in the south,
which fought a civil war with Saleh's north in 1994 after four
turbulent years of formal union.
