* Al Qaeda-affiliated group claims responsibility
* Victim called Christian "proselytiser"
* Militants killed in attacks by government forces
(Adds U.S. comment)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, March 18 Gunmen linked to al Qaeda shot
dead an American teacher in Yemen on Sunday, accusing him of
Christian "proselytising", and officials said government forces
had killed a dozen militants in clashes and attacks on their
strongholds.
The incidents underscore the challenges facing President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who took office last month after a year
of massive protests against his predecessor Ali Abdullah Saleh.
A police source in the city of Taiz said a gunman riding on
a motorcycle driven by an accomplice shot the U.S. English
language teacher, who was also deputy director of a language
school, the Swedish Institute.
Officials from the institute in Taiz, Yemen's commercial hub
200 km (120 miles) south of Sanaa, identified the victim as Joel
Shrun and said he was born in 1983.
A U.S. State Department official condemned Shrun's killing.
"We continue to work to obtain additional information and urge
Yemeni authorities to bring to justice all those responsible for
this heinous crime," said the official, who did not want to be
named.
The gunmen, who escaped after the attack, were believed to
be linked to al Qaeda, the police source said. A group
affiliated with the militant network claimed responsibility.
"This operation comes as a response to the campaign of
Christian proselytising that the West has launched against
Muslims," an unidentified person said in a text message to
journalists, claiming responsibility on behalf of the al
Qaeda-linked Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law).
The message called Shrun "one of the biggest American
proselytisers".
Islamic militants often accuse Western aid groups of covert
religious missionary work.
Later on Sunday, unidentified gunmen clashed with security
forces in the southern city of Aden. Two passersby, a man and a
woman, were killed and several were wounded, residents and
medics said.
ESCALATION
The United States and Saudi Arabia, Yemen's neighbour and
the world's biggest oil exporter, are concerned about al Qaeda's
expansion in Yemen where it has regrouped after suffering
reverses in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Yemen has seen an escalation of al Qaeda violence since Hadi
took office in February vowing to fight the Islamist network,
which exploited months of protests against Saleh's 33 years in
office to seize swathes of territory.
Daily clashes break out around the areas controlled by the
militants in the south, and at times with armed supporters of a
southern separatist movement which has also stepped up its
activities in the past year.
Ansar al-Sharia captured Jaar in Abyan Province in March
last year after the outbreak of protests against Saleh and have
turned it into their main base in southern Yemen.
An official said up to 14 militants were killed in artillery
attacks and clashes on Saturday north of the Abyan provincial
capital of Zinjibar, the area of Bagdar and the town of Jaar.
Also on Sunday, a government warplane bombed Islamist
militants in the southern city of Jaar, causing people to flee
their homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
In early March, militants killed more than 110 soldiers in
twin suicide attacks and a raid on their outposts in which the
militant group also said it captured some 70 soldiers.
CASUALTIES OF UPRISING HONOURED
Under the power transfer deal, Hadi was elected for a
two-year transitional period to restructure the armed forces and
oversee the drafting of a new constitution.
On Sunday, state news agency Saba reported that Hadi decreed
that civilian victims of the protests against Saleh's rule be
honoured as "martyrs" and ordered that their families be treated
on par with families of soldiers killed in the line of duty.
Hadi also made several appointments to key government posts.
Ahmed Masoud al-Alwani was made new chairman of the national
airline Yemen Airways (Yemenia), replacing Saleh's son-in-law
Abdul Khaleq al-Qadi, who was sacked in December after airline
workers disrupted operations.
Hadi also named new heads for the police academy, the Civil
Registration Department and the country's al-Thawra hospital.
But critics say Saleh's relatives remain in control of the
security establishment and armed forces, fanning suspicions
Hadi is incapable of standing up to Saleh's allies.
Those suspicions appeared to have been confirmed by last
week's transfer of Saleh's nephew Tareq, to the post of
commander of the Republican Guard's third brigade, from the
command of the Private Presidential Guards.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by
Sami Aboudi and Martina Fuchs; Editing by Andrew Roche)