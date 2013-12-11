KUWAIT Dec 11 Yemen is close to a deal with the
International Monetary Fund on a $550 million loan, the
country's planning minister said on Wednesday.
A senior IMF official told Reuters last month that Yemen
urgently needs budgetary support.
The impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation came close to
economic collapse after a popular uprising in 2011 that forced
former President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
"We expect to reach an agreement with the International
Monetary Fund in early 2014 regarding a $550 million loan,"
minister Mohammed al-Saadi told Reuters on the sidelines of an
investment conference in Kuwait.
Yemen's finances have been strained by frequent attacks on
oil pipelines by disgruntled tribesmen. Crude exports provide up
to 70 percent of government budget income.
The IMF expects Yemen's budget deficit to shrink to 5.8
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 6.3
percent in 2012, the biggest gap since 2009.
But its non-oil budget shortfall is set to deepen to 29.6
percent of GDP in 2013 from 28.2 percent in 2012.
Saadi also said that Yemen has received more than $2 billion
of a $7.9 billion aid package pledged by international donors
last year. That included a $1 billion central bank deposit by
Saudi Arabia, he said.
The Saudi kingdom along with the neighbouring United Arab
Emirates and Oman have also supplied Yemen with fuel in the past
to cover the shortages.
Economic reforms will be a condition of any IMF loan and the
Fund said that one of the measures the government was
considering was the elimination of costly fuel subsidies.
"Fuel subsidies are a major problem for the budget," Saadi
said, but added that any lifting of petrol subsidies in Yemen
would require a national consensus. He did not give details.
Economic recovery in Yemen, the second-poorest Arab state
after Mauritania, has accelerated this year. The IMF forecasts
annual growth will quicken to 6.0 percent this year from 2.4
percent in 2012. In 2011, when unrest gripped the country, the
economy shrank 12.7 percent.