(Corrects to say Air India evacuations are from Sanaa)
* Indian evacuations from Yemen ramp up, but start slow
* China finished evacuations before first Indian ship went
in
* Indians abroad send home $70 billion a year
* Asia's No.3 economy runs shoestring diplomatic operation
By Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, April 7 India's evacuation of more
than 3,000 nationals from Yemen has been a triumph of
improvisation, but some officials in Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government say a slow response to the crisis has
underlined the need for a full-time staff to protect Indians
abroad.
On Monday, India rescued more than 1,000 people by plane and
ship, the most on a single day since Saudi Arabia launched air
strikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen on March 26.
India has been asked by 26 nations - including the United States
- to help get their citizens out of the conflict zone.
Yet New Delhi struggled for several days to ramp up its
rescue effort and had to hire a ship to make the first
evacuation of its nationals from the port of Aden as fighting
escalated there.
Government insiders draw unfavourable comparisons with
China's swifter evacuation of 570 nationals on warships that was
completed on March 31. An Indian navy patrol vessel made a first
evacuation only on the following day.
"The Chinese were way ahead in the rescue process," said one
senior foreign ministry official, requesting anonymity due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
India's rescue effort got off to a false start, with planes
commandered from Air India sitting idle in Muscat,
Oman, because it was impossible to negotiate the opening of a
safe air corridor with the Saudis.
Things only really got moving with the deployment of foreign
office minister V.K. Singh - a retired army chief - to a forward
operations base in Djibouti, on the other side of the Gulf of
Aden, from where Indian Air Force C-17 transporters have been
picking up evacuees brought out by Air India from Sanaa and
flying them home.
A second official said the challenges of evacuating
thousands of Indian nationals from fighting in Iraq last year
had shown that a full-time staff was needed to rescue overseas
Indians in times of crisis.
"We were late in assessing the crisis - and this was exactly
the same case during the Iraq crisis," this official said.
The scramble jars with Modi's ambition to boost India's
global clout, by increasing the military's ability to project
power and connecting with a large and widely dispersed diaspora
that was long neglected by New Delhi.
The Ministry of External Affairs has, however, rebutted
criticism that it was slow to warn more than 4,000 Indians
living in Yemen to leave, saying it issued the first of a series
of advisories in January as the security situation deteriorated.
Foreign ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin declined to
comment on calls for a permanent evacuation staff, saying the
rescue had gone remarkably well in difficult conditions.
"It was much more perilous, the circumstances were more
turbulent, and diplomatically it was a tightrope walk," said
Akbaruddin.
No Indians have been reported killed or wounded in the
fighting in Yemen.
FOREIGN ASSETS
There are 21 million people of Indian origin abroad and they
send home an estimated $70 billion a year in remittances - more
than any other country receives from its overseas workers.
One-fourth of these overseas Indians are in the Middle East,
mainly nurses, construction workers, drivers and hotel staff.
India evacuated 7,000 citizens from Iraq last year, and nearly
18,000 from Libya in 2011, as fighting swept these nations.
Modi, since sweeping to power last year, has pressed for
higher pay for migrant workers in the Gulf and cracked down on
private recruiters who charge big up-front fees to place medical
staff abroad.
Yet India's embassy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa has a
full-time staff of just 10, making it tough to track citizens
there - some reluctant to leave even in the face of danger
because losing their jobs would spell financial ruin.
Many of those still in Yemen are nurses from Kerala, in
southern India. The state's chief minister called on the federal
government on Monday to instruct its embassy to intervene to get
their passports back from employers so that they can go home.
"There is pressure growing from below," said foreign policy
expert C. Raja Mohan, a distinguished fellow at the Observer
Research Foundation in New Delhi, who has called for a
"well-staffed permanent mechanism" for Indians abroad.
"India needs quite clearly a mechanism (for rescue missions)
that can look at the full spectrum of issues and bring the
military in," said Mohan.
(Additional reporting by D. Jose in Thiruvananthapuram)