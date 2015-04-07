* Indian evacuations from Yemen ramp up, but start slow
* China finished evacuations before first Indian ship went
in
* Indians abroad send home $70 billion a year
* Asia's third biggest economy runs shoestring diplomatic
operation
(Updates with latest evacuations, last flights out Wednesday)
By Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, April 7 India's evacuation of nearly
4,000 nationals from Yemen has been a triumph of improvisation,
but some officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government
say a slow response to the crisis has underlined the need for a
full-time staff to protect Indians abroad.
On Monday, India rescued more than 1,000 people by plane and
ship, the most on a single day since Saudi Arabia launched air
strikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen on March 26.
India has been asked by 26 nations - including the United States
- to help get their citizens out of the conflict zone.
Yet New Delhi struggled for several days to ramp up its
rescue effort and had to hire a ship to make the first
evacuation of its nationals from the port of Aden as fighting
escalated there.
Government insiders draw unfavourable comparisons with
China's swifter evacuation of 570 nationals on warships that was
completed on March 31. An Indian navy patrol vessel was only
able to go in on the following day.
"The Chinese were way ahead in the rescue process," said one
senior foreign ministry official, requesting anonymity due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
India's rescue effort got off to a false start, with planes
commandeered from Air India sitting idle in Muscat,
Oman, because it was impossible to negotiate the opening of a
safe air corridor with the Saudis.
Things only really got moving with the deployment of foreign
office minister V.K. Singh - a retired army chief - to a forward
operations base in Djibouti, across the Gulf of Aden, from where
air force C-17 transporters have picked up evacuees brought out
by Air India from Sanaa and flown them home.
A second official said the challenges of evacuating
thousands of Indian nationals from fighting in Iraq last year
had shown that a full-time staff was needed to rescue overseas
Indians in times of crisis.
"We were late in assessing the crisis - and this was exactly
the same case during the Iraq crisis," the second official said.
The scramble jars with Modi's ambition to boost India's
global influence, by increasing the military's ability to
project power and connecting with a large and widely dispersed
diaspora that was long neglected by the government.
The Ministry of External Affairs has, however, rebutted
criticism that it was slow to warn more than 4,000 Indians
living in Yemen to leave, saying it issued the first of a series
of advisories in January as the security situation deteriorated.
Foreign ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin declined to
comment on calls for a permanent evacuation staff, saying the
rescue had gone remarkably well in difficult conditions.
"It was much more perilous, the circumstances were more
turbulent, and diplomatically it was a tightrope walk," said
Akbaruddin.
India flew 600 nationals out of Sanaa and Tuesday and plans
to make its last evacuation flights from the capital on
Wednesday, the ministry said. No Indians have been reported
killed or wounded in the fighting in Yemen.
FOREIGN ASSETS
There are 21 million people of Indian origin abroad and they
send home an estimated $70 billion a year in remittances - more
than any other country receives from its overseas workers.
One-fourth of these overseas Indians are in the Middle East,
most of them nurses, construction workers, drivers and hotel
staff. India evacuated 7,000 citizens from Iraq last year, and
nearly 18,000 from Libya in 2011, as fighting swept these
nations.
Modi, since sweeping to power last year, has pressed for
higher pay for migrant workers in the Gulf and cracked down on
private recruiters who charge big up-front fees to place medical
staff abroad.
Yet India's embassy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa has a
full-time staff of just 10, making it tough to track citizens
there - some reluctant to leave even in the face of danger
because losing their jobs would spell financial ruin.
Many of those still in Yemen are nurses from Kerala, in
southern India. The state's chief minister called on the federal
government on Monday to instruct its embassy to intervene to get
their passports back from employers so that they can go home.
"There is pressure growing from below," said foreign policy
expert C. Raja Mohan, a distinguished fellow at the Observer
Research Foundation in New Delhi, who has called for a
"well-staffed permanent mechanism" for Indians abroad.
"India needs quite clearly a mechanism that can look at the
full spectrum of issues and bring the military in," said Mohan.
