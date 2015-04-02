* Most Indian nurses in Yemen come from state of Kerala
By D. Jose and Aditya Kalra
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/NEW DELHI, April 3 Hundreds
of Indian nurses caught up in Yemen's civil war face a stark
choice between returning home to financial ruin or taking a
chance by staying on in more lucrative jobs that allow them to
pay off their debts.
India is trying to get around 4,000 nationals, more than
half of them nurses, out of Yemen, where Shi'ite Houthi fighters
have swept into the southern port city of Aden despite an air
campaign led by Saudi Arabia to check their advance.
The medics' predicament highlights the dilemma facing Indian
health workers, many from poor families who borrow heavily to
educate their children and then send them abroad to earn the
money back.
The debts are sometimes owed to middlemen who charge
exorbitant fees to place Indians in jobs abroad, and the
government has moved to crack down on the practice by banning
foreign recruitment by private companies nationwide.
"For now I'm staying," Indian male nurse Meljo Joy told
Reuters by telephone from the Al-Naqib Hospital in Aden.
The native of the southern state of Kerala, where most of
the Indian nurses in Yemen are from, chose not to board an
Indian naval vessel that evacuated 349 people on Tuesday from
the city, preferring to take a chance despite the fighting.
"In New Delhi, a famous hospital will give a maximum of $400
(a month) as salary," Joy, 27, said. "But accommodation and food
is very expensive.
"It (Yemen) is good for me, because I get to save and keep
my salary in the bank."
Lacking experience to work in a more prestigious location,
Joy paid $2,000 to a recruitment agent to land a job in Yemen.
He earns $600 a month, gets free accommodation and sends money
to his family to pay off a tuition loan.
As well as those taken from Aden, India has airlifted 80
people from the capital Sanaa, but it has been unable to send in
more flights because Riyadh, which has air supremacy over its
southern neighbour, has not opened a safe air corridor.
FINANCIAL RISK
More than 100 nursing institutes in Kerala train thousands
of graduates every year, with more studying outside the state,
depressing local wages and creating a strong incentive to seek
better-paid work abroad.
Monthly wages at hospitals in Kerala start from 5,000 rupees
($80), rising with experience and seniority to 25,000 rupees.
Fierce competition for jobs abroad, meanwhile, puts nurses
at the mercy of recruiters who sometimes demand large up-front
fees or renege on promises of more pay and safe contracts.
Following a raid this week by tax officials on the office of
one agency in the Keralan port of Kochi, the Central Bureau of
Investigation has opened an investigation into suspected
corruption, conspiracy and cheating.
A senior CBI officer told Reuters that the Al Zarafa agency
had worked "hand in glove" with a city official whose job was to
protect the interests of migrant workers.
The agency was hired to recruit 1,200 nurses to work in
Kuwait and, investigators say, charged an up-front fee of 1.95
million rupees ($31,300) - 100 times the legal amount.
Despite complaints by applicants, Kochi's Protector of
Emigrants L. Adolfus failed to take action, say investigators.
Adolfus, contacted by Reuters, denied colluding with Al
Zarafa or taking bribes. Al Zarafa's office in Kochi could not
be reached by telephone or email. Nobody was available to speak
at its head office in the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi.
NATIONAL BAN
As part of broader efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
to improve the pay and conditions of Indian migrant workers, New
Delhi has imposed a nationwide ban on foreign recruitment of
nurses by private companies.
From May, only two state recruitment agencies will be
allowed to operate in Kerala, charging modest fees and working
through legitimate diplomatic channels to curb bribe-taking in
destination countries.
"We are planning to conduct the recruitments in a
transparent manner, without giving any room for any sort of
complaints," said K.C. Joseph, Kerala's minister for
non-resident affairs.
For A.A. Joseph, a farmer whose daughter Sini Elizabeth has
gone to work in Sanaa, the changes come too late.
The family took on debts of 250,000 rupees ($4,000) to train
Sini and get her a nursing job in Yemen. When she got there, she
was paid 20,000 rupees a month - half what she was promised.
"I don't know what we will do when Sini returns - the money
I make from my farm is not enough to meet our daily expenses,"
said Joseph. If his 26-year-old daughter is not working, her
marriage dowry would become unaffordable, he added.
For now, Sini is stuck in Sanaa, but has reluctantly
registered to fly home on an Indian evacuation flight.
($1 = 62.3150 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting and writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Mike Collett-White)