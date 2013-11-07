DUBAI Nov 7 Yemen's annual inflation eased to
12.8 percent in July, the lowest level since February, as an
increase in food prices moderated, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
Inflation hit a peak of 25 percent in October 2011, then
fell as low as 5.5 percent last November as the economy showed
signs of revival after two years of political unrest. But price
growth bounced back again to hit a 16-month high of 14.5 percent
in June this year, mainly because of higher prices for food,
tobacco and the stimulant qat.
The latest data showed consumer prices rose just 0.3 percent
month-on-month in July, down from a 0.8 percent increase in
June.
Food inflation in the poor Arabian Peninsula state
decelerated to 11.7 percent year-on-year in July, the lowest
reading since January, from 15.1 percent in the previous month.
However, annual price growth for tobacco, cigarettes and
qat, a mild stimulant leaf that many of Yemen's 25 million
people chew daily, rose further to an 18-month high of 33.3
percent in July from 32.8 percent in the previous month.
Excluding food and qat, annual consumer price inflation was
7.2 percent for the second month in a row in July, the highest
rate since November 2012.
The central bank cut interest rates by 5 percentage points
between last October and February this year to a three-year low
of 15 percent in order to support an economic recovery.
The central bank's head said in September that the bank
would need to watch inflation before deciding whether to reduce
borrowing costs again. He added that headline inflation was
expected to decelerate to around 6-8 percent by the end of this
year.
The International Monetary Fund forecast in October that
Yemen's inflation would average 12.0 percent in 2013, raising
its previous April prediction of 7.5 percent. Consumer prices
grew 10.2 percent in 2012.
Meanwhile, the central bank's gross foreign assets edged up
to $5.7 billion in August, equivalent to 6.1 months of imports,
from an 11-month low of $5.6 billion in July, or 6.0 months, the
data showed.
Yemen, the second poorest Arab state after Mauritania,
depends on crude oil exports to replenish its foreign currency
reserves and cover up to 70 percent of the government budget.
But frequent attacks on pipelines by disgruntled tribesmen have
squeezed state income.
Saudi Arabia provided a $1 billion loan to boost Yemen's
central bank reserves last year but other foreign aid out of
$7.9 billion pledged by donors in 2012 has been slow to arrive.
The country's oil exports rose 8.6 percent month-on-month to
$251 million in August but were down 22.4 percent from their
year-ago level, the data showed.