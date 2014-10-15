SANAA Oct 15 The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement
which seized Yemen's capital Sanaa last month has extended its
control to the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, deploying checkpoints
and also taking control of the city's airport, local officials
said.
Hodeidah is the second largest port in the impoverished
Arabian peninsula nation after Aden, a southern city on the Gulf
of Aden.
Residents in Hodeidah told Reuters the Houthis had sent
forces to all the city's entry points on Tuesday, including its
airport, meeting little or no resistance from security forces.
The Houthis' capture of the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21
stunned Yemenis, whose country has been gripped by political
turmoil since mass protests in 2011 forced its long-serving
president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, to step down.
The Houthis, whose stronghold is in Yemen's northern
highlands, have imposed informal control of government
ministries in Sanaa and have struck a power-sharing deal with
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and other political forces.
Hadi named Yemen's United Nations envoy, Khaled Bahah, as
prime minister on Monday in a move welcomed by the Houthis, who
have refused to leave Sanaa until a new government is formed.
Bahah is expected to name his government in the coming
weeks.
Political analysts said the Houthi presence in Sanaa was
eventually likely to disappear, with many of the fighters who
entered Sanaa virtually unopposed set to be incorporated into
the country's military and security forces.
Yemen, where central authorities have struggled to keep
control since 2011, also faces an al Qaeda insurgency and a
separatist movement that aims to resurrect the socialist state
in the south that merged with the northern half of the country
in 1990.
The United States and other Western and Gulf countries are
worried that continued instability in Yemen could strengthen al
Qaeda. They have supported a U.N.-backed political transition
since 2012 led by Hadi that is meant to shepherd Yemen to
stability after decades of autocracy.
