* Yemeni official says release mediated by Oman
* Houthis have upper hand in Yemen after Sanaa takeover
* Yemen has freed two suspected Hezbollah members
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 25 Yemen freed at least three
suspected Iranian Revolutionary Guard members on Thursday who
had been held for months over alleged ties to a Shi'ite Muslim
insurgent group that has seized control of much of the capital
Sanaa, a senior official said.
The takeover by the Shi'ite Houthi rebels came hours before
a power-sharing accord was signed with other political parties
providing for the creation of a new government.
That effectively made the Houthis the main power brokers in
Yemen, a U.S.-allied country whose political, tribal and
sectarian turmoil poses risks to No. 1 oil exporter Saudi Arabia
next door.
It was not immediately clear why the release, which the
official said was originally part of a deal to stem the Houthi
advance on Sanaa, went ahead. But it suggested the Shi'ite group
was now dictating terms in the capital.
The release of the Iranians came a day after Yemen freed two
suspected members of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, the official
said. They had been held for two to three years in the southern
port city of Aden where they had been captured on suspicion of
planning to provide military training to the Houthis, he said.
Oman, which maintains good ties with Iran and had helped
free Iranians held in the West in the past, helped in the
release, the official said.
"The Iranians were freed and handed over to the Omani
mediators," the official, who declined to be identified, told
Reuters. He said the men were freed in Aden.
Another Yemeni source confirmed that President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi personally ordered the release on Omani mediation.
No comment was immediately available from Omani or Iranian
officials.
Several Arab newspapers, including the London-based al-Quds
al-Arabi, had reported that the suspected Hezbollah and
Revolutionary Guard members were detained earlier this year on
suspicion of spying and providing training and logistical
support for the Houthis.
FURTHER RELEASES
The official said further releases were expected. Nine
Yemenis jailed for involvement in smuggling arms aboard an
Iranian ship intercepted off the coast in January 2013 were due
to be freed on Friday and the case to be closed.
U.S. and Yemeni officials said at the time the vessel, the
Jihan 1, was carrying a cache of weapons, including
surface-to-air missiles, being smuggled from Iran to insurgents
in Yemen.
The official said the release of the Iranians and the
Lebanese had been agreed with Tehran in a deal with Sanaa's
security service intended to stave off a planned Houthi assault
on Sanaa.
But the Houthis, who hail from the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite
Islam, went ahead anyway with their takeover of Sanaa on Sunday,
after days of clashes with soldiers and armed men that they said
were linked to the Sunni Muslim Islah party.
Hadi has accused Iran of meddling in Yemeni affairs and had
asked his Iranian counterpart to stop backing unidentified armed
groups in the country. Iran has denied such accusations, as well
as any connection with the arms found aboard the Jihan 1.
Hadi warned Yemenis their country could be heading toward
civil war with the Houthi ascendancy. The Houthis have not made
clear if the new deal will satisfy their demands or embolden
them to seek further power.
Yemen is fragmented by tribal and sectarian divisions, and
any renewed fighting could allow an array of other factions,
including southern separatists, former autocratic president Ali
Abdullah Saleh and even al Qaeda to take advantage.
