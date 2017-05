ADEN The Saudi-backed Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Iran, state-owned Aden television reported on Friday without elaborating.

Bahrain had recalled its ambassador from Iran on Thursday.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the war in March to try to restore Yemen's government after it was forced into exile by the Houthis, aiming to contain what Gulf states see as Iran's growing influence in their backyard.

