SANAA, Sept 19 A spate of attacks on journalists
in Yemen, including an unsolved murder, threaten to undermine
the growth of media freedoms as the U.S.-backed government
enacts pro-democracy reforms, Human Rights Watch said on
Thursday.
Threats, harassment, physical assault, disappearances and
attempted murder are among the attacks cited by journalists and
local activists, which President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi had
failed to condemn, the U.S.-based rights group said.
While Yemenis generally enjoyed greater freedom of
expression since Hadi replaced Ali Abdullah Saleh as president
in February 2012, the newfound freedom had been tempered by a
rising incidence of threats and violence against the media.
"President Hadi's failure to address the attacks on Yemeni
journalists not only denies them justice, but makes the media as
a whole afraid of further and more serious attacks," said Joe
Stork, acting Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
"If the advances in free speech are to have a real and
lasting impact on Yemeni society, the government should condemn
and rigorously investigate all attacks on journalists and ensure
those responsible are brought to justice."
A government official was not immediately available for
comment on the report.
HRW said that in one case, an outspoken journalist, Wagdy
al-Shabi, 28, was killed in his home in Aden in February, along
with a friend. Shabi's wife heard gunshots in the room where her
husband and his friend were talking.
"I saw two men wearing civilian dress and military vests
with guns," the report quoted her as saying. "They saw me and
started shooting in my direction, but I was able to escape to
the bedroom and hid with my children."
No arrests have been made in the case.
Restoring stability in Yemen has become a priority for the
United States and its Gulf Arab allies, concerned about al Qaeda
militants operating in a country that adjoins top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia and overlooks major global shipping lanes.
Hadi took office with firm U.S. support after protracted
unrest forced Saleh, once also a U.S. ally, to step down in late
2011 after 33 years in power.
A southerner with a military background, Hadi was Saleh's
vice president for nearly two decades. He has sought to keep the
support of Saleh's friends and foes alike as he oversees major
reforms in a two-year interim period in which he is meant to
ensure a transition to democracy.
The transition deal, signed in Saudi Arabia, aims to hold
the country together in the face of internal divisions and
separatist movements as well as the challenge from Al Qaeda in
the Arabian Peninsula, based in Yemen.
The report said senior Yemeni officials told Human Rights
Watch representatives in Sanaa in February that political
insecurity and instability remained their greatest challenge.
They said this hampered their efforts to investigate
attacks, not only on journalists but also against their own
security officers and government ministers. A few officials
accused the Yemeni media of lacking professionalism and harming
the country's political transition, the report said.
