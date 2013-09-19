(Adds Yemeni government comment)
SANAA, Sept 19 Attacks on journalists in Yemen,
including an unsolved murder, threaten to undermine gains in
media freedoms as the U.S.-backed government enacts
pro-democracy reforms, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.
Threats, harassment, physical assault, disappearances and
attempted murder are among the attacks cited by journalists and
local activists, which President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi had
failed to condemn, the U.S.-based rights group said.
Hadi took office with U.S. support after popular protests
forced Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down as president in late 2011
after 33 years in power.
While Yemenis generally enjoy greater freedom of expression
since Hadi took power, that freedom has been tempered by rising
incidents of threats and violence against the media.
"President Hadi's failure to address the attacks on Yemeni
journalists not only denies them justice, but makes the media as
a whole afraid of further and more serious attacks," said Joe
Stork, HRW's acting Middle East director.
"If the advances in free speech are to have a real and
lasting impact on Yemeni society, the government should condemn
and rigorously investigate all attacks on journalists and ensure
those responsible are brought to justice."
A government official said the assaults on journalists were
carried out by armed groups not connected with the authorities.
The Interior Ministry had to take responsibility for bringing
those groups to justice, he said.
"The issue of freedoms is not perfect but it is better than
under the previous regime," Rajih Badi, an adviser to Prime
Minister Mohammed Salem Basindwa, said.
Restoring stability in Yemen has become a priority for the
United States and its Gulf Arab allies, concerned about al Qaeda
militants operating in a country that borders oil exporter Saudi
Arabia and overlooks major global shipping lanes.
A southerner with a military background, Hadi was Saleh's
vice president for nearly two decades. He has sought to keep the
support of Saleh's friends and foes alike as he oversees reforms
in a two-year interim period in which he is meant to ensure a
transition to democracy. He faces internal divisions, separatist
movements in the north and south, and a challenge from Al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula, based in Yemen.
The HRW report said senior Yemeni officials told its
representatives in Sanaa in February that political insecurity
and instability remained their greatest challenge, and this
hampered efforts to investigate attacks on journalists, security
officers and government ministers.
It said a few officials accused local media of lacking
professionalism and harming the political transition.
HRW said in one case, an outspoken journalist, Wagdy
al-Shabi, 28, was killed in his home in Aden in February, along
with a friend. No arrests have been made in the case.
"I saw two men wearing civilian dress and military vests
with guns," the report quoted Shabi's wife as saying. "They saw
me and started shooting in my direction, but I was able to
escape to the bedroom and hid with my children."
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy, Writing by
William Maclean; Editing by Janet Lawrence)