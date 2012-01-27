SANAA A Norwegian working for the United Nations was freed on Friday, nearly two weeks after he was kidnapped in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Interior Ministry said.

A tribal source had said the Norwegian was abducted by tribesmen from oil-producing Maarib province demanding the release of a suspect accused of killing two members of the security forces.

"He arrived in Sanaa and is in good health," an official at the U.N. office in Sanaa told Reuters.

Lawlessness has gripped Yemen, one of the world's most impoverished countries, since mass protests calling for the end of President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule began in January.

Violence in Yemen's south has forced tens of thousands of people to flee, compounding a humanitarian crisis in a country where about half a million people are displaced.

