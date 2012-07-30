* Tribesmen had occupied ministry demanding jobs
* Senior security official survives second attack
* Oil pipeline, closed for months due to attacks, reopens
(Adds assassination attempt on security official)
DUBAI, July 30 Yemeni tribesmen agreed on Monday
to vacate the Interior Ministry after storming it the day before
in a protest for jobs, an official said - an incident that
highlighted the ongoing turmoil in a country where al Qaeda
militancy has alarmed world powers.
In a further sign of instability in the Arabian Peninsula
country, a security official survived an assassination attempt
when a bomb placed under his vehicle was detonated remotely in
the southern port city of Aden.
Yemen is struggling to establish order following the ouster
of President Ali Abdullah Saleh in February after a year of
protests against his rule.
An Interior Ministry source said it had persuaded the 100
tribesmen, seen as loyal to former President Saleh, to vacate
the ministry, in the capital, Sanaa. The tribesmen were
demanding to be enlisted in the police force.
"The president (Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi) formed a committee
to negotiate," the source said.
"They were persuaded to end the occupation in return for a
promise to respond to their demands."
In Aden, Colonel Taha Hussein al-Sobaihi was rushed to
hospital after the failed assassination - the second attempt on
his life in one year.
Yemeni authorities were also hunting the abductors of an
Italian embassy security officer, a member of the Carabinieri
police, kidnapped near his embassy in Sanaa on Sunday.
In March, the Saudi deputy consul in Aden, Abdallah
al-Khalidi, was kidnapped by al Qaeda-linked militants who
demanded the release of women detainees from Saudi prisons.
During the uprising that toppled Saleh, militants associated
with al Qaeda strengthened their position in areas of south and
east Yemen, further testing central government control in a
country riven with tribalism and regionalism.
Tribesmen often kidnap foreigners and bomb oil and gas
pipelines as a way to press demands on authorities.
Yemen delivered its first oil shipment from the Maarib
pipeline to its Aden refinery on Monday, after a nine-month halt
caused by tribal attacks that left Yemen relying on imports and
Saudi fuel donations, a refinery official told Reuters.
Yemen's location next to leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia
and astride key world shipping routes has heightened regional
and Western concern over the security situation.
The disorder has alarmed the United States, a backer of
Saleh who has sought to ensure that his successor makes fighting
al Qaeda his priority. Yemen now ranks alongside Pakistan and
Afghanistan for U.S. policymakers concerned with the spread of
al Qaeda networks.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Andrew Hammond and
Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo and Robin Pomeroy)