ADEN May 13 Three employees of the
International Committee of the Red Cross were kidnapped in Yemen
on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Geneva-based humanitarian
agency said.
Spokeswoman Dibeh Fakhr said the three ICRC workers were
being held in the south of the country but declined to specify
their names or nationalities.
"We cannot confirm ... at this stage who is behind (the
abduction) or what are the motives. However, we are in touch
with the team members and they say they are doing well," Fakhr
said by email.
A Yemeni security source earlier said armed tribesmen had
kidnapped a Swiss citizen working for the Red Cross in the
southern province of Abyan.
The same source said the aid worker was taken from a vehicle
in the city of Jaar where he was travelling with Yemeni
co-workers and there had been no demands from the tribesmen.
Kidnappings of Westerners in Yemen are mostly carried out by
al Qaeda militants or tribesmen.
Lawlessness in the Arabian Peninsula state has alarmed its
neighbour and top world oil exporter Saudi Arabia, as well as
the United States, which increasingly views Yemen as a front
line in its struggle against al Qaeda.
A Swiss woman held for nearly a year in Yemen was freed by
her kidnappers and flown to Doha in February following mediation
by Qatar. Armed tribesmen had kidnapped the teacher in the
western Yemeni city of Hudaida in March 2012 to press the Sanaa
government to free jailed relatives, a Yemeni official said.
