SANAA Feb 3 Unidentified gunmen kidnapped a Western man in Yemen on Monday, witnesses and a police source said, the second abduction in recent days that highlights the increasing breakdown in security in the U.S.-allied country.

Witnesses told Reuters that four armed men forced the man out of his car and into a waiting vehicle in the Hadda district of the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

A police source said a report on the kidnapping of a Briton in Hadda had been filed, but gave no further details. The British embassy in Sanaa had no immediate comment on the report.

