DUBAI Nov 9 The United Nations said a Sierra
Leonean water engineer working in Yemen on a sanitation project
had been freed more than a year after being kidnapped by
unidentified armed men.
"Colleagues at the United Nations are delighted that James
Massaquoi, who was abducted in Yemen in October 2013, has today
been released and is safe and well," said a U.N. statement dated
Nov. 8.
"James is a water engineer who has been working in Yemen to
help provide water and sanitation services in order to improve
the health of local children," it said, adding the world body
thanked the Yemeni government and tribal leaders who it said had
"supported efforts to bring about his safe release".
The UN Children's Fund, for whom Massaquoi works, has said
he was kidnapped in the capital Sanaa on Sunday Oct. 6, 2013 "by
unknown armed men".
Kidnapping is common in U.S.-allied Yemen, where the
government is struggling to contain an insurgency from Islamists
linked to al Qaeda, a southern separatist movement, fighting in
the country's north and sporadic conflicts with armed tribes.
Hostage-taking is sometimes carried out by militants
specifically targeting Westerners, but is also used as a tactic
by tribesmen to resolve disputes with the government, and by
opportunists hoping to sell hostages on to other groups.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)