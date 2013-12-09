ABU DHABI/PARIS Dec 9 Yemen LNG has evacuated
some foreign staff after an explosion last week at its plant at
Balhaf, a company employee and a spokesman for French
stakeholder Total said.
Violence is common in Yemen, where an interim government is
fighting southern secessionists and northern Houthi rebels, as
well as al Qaeda-linked militants seeking to overthrow the
government and impose their version of Islamic law.
The Balhaf gas export terminal, Yemen's largest industrial
project ever, ships liquefied natural gas (LNG), primarily to
Asia, and to some European countries. Attacks on pipelines
feeding the facility interrupted exports earlier this year.
"Some employees were flown to Dubai and others to Djibouti
but the plant is still functioning," one Yemen LNG employee told
Reuters late on Sunday. "They were evacuated just as a
precautionary measure."
A Total spokesman confirmed that a partial evacuation of
Yemen LNG was likely to have been spread over Friday and
Saturday. The official said the evacuation was related to
Friday's incident.
Yemen LNG said operations were uninterrupted after the minor
explosion on Friday.
The blast at Balhaf came a day after 56 people were killed
in an attack by an al Qaeda-affiliated group on the Defence
Ministry compound in the capital, Sanaa..
"There were no casualties and the explosion caused only
slight damage to non-essential equipment," the company said on
its website. It did not say what caused the explosion, but added
it was being investigated.
A Yemen LNG spokesperson was not immediately available to
comment on the evacuations.
The Balhaf facility, opened in 2009, is heavily guarded by
Yemeni troops. It supplies gas cooled to liquid for export by
ship under long-term contracts to GDF Suez, Total and
Korea Gas Corp.
France's Total holds a 39.6 percent stake in Yemen LNG,
while Hunt Oil holds a stake of 17.2 percent.
Shabwa Province, a lawless and rugged part of Yemen where
the gas facility is located, has seen many attacks by Islamist
militants on government facilities and security forces.
In August, suspected al Qaeda militants killed four Yemeni
soldiers in their sleep in an attack on forces guarding the
terminal.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Tom
Hogue)