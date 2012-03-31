DUBAI, March 31 The closure of the Yemen LNG
terminal, after its feed pipeline was blown up on Friday night,
is expected to cut its super-cooled gas exports by about four
cargoes, the operator said in a statement.
Gunemn blew up the 38 inch gas pipeline that links Yemen's
block 18 to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Balhaf
on the Gulf of Aden in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack that
killed at least five suspected al Qaeda militants hours earlier.
"Yemen LNG confirms the sabotage," Yemen LNG, which is run
by France's Total, said in a statement late on Friday.
"Production has stopped but the loss of production is
expected to be limited to four cargoes as the LNG plant was due
to shutdown on April 15 for annual maintenance."
The $4.5 billion plant -- the impoverished country's biggest
industrial complex -- was also forced to close in October 2011
after its feed line was blown up by suspected Al Qaeda
militants.
But the quick repair of the pipeline and the rescheduling of
annual maintenance at the terminal to coincide with the repairs
allowed Yemen LNG to deliver all the 106 LNG cargoes it agreed
to sell last year.
The attacks on Yemen LNG's supplies follow a series of
attacks on oil pipelines which have intensified the country's
economic crisis since early 2011.
Although attacks and labour disputes have disrupted Yemeni
oil exports, which amount to less than 0.5 percent of global
supply, several times, the closure of Yemen's 6.7 million tonne
per year LNG export terminal is more significant for energy
markets.
Protecting pipelines in a sparsely-populated, mountainous and
increasingly lawless country is difficult, leaving Yemen LNG
highly exposed to further attacks.
The company delivers LNG - gas cooled to liquid for export
by ship - under long term contracts to GDF Suez, Total
and Korea Gas Corp.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)