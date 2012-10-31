DUBAI Oct 31 A gas pipeline feeding Yemen's
only liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal was blown up
again on Tuesday night, the operating company said on Wednesday.
"Yemen LNG confirms the sabotage of the 38 inch gas pipeline
that links the block 18 to the Balhaf terminal on the Gulf of
Aden," said the company, run by France's Total. "The
explosion occurred at 2200 on Oct. 30, 2012 at 295 km north of
Balhaf Liquefaction Plant."
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been sabotaged repeatedly
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum,
which armed groups have exploited to cause fuel shortages and
slash export earnings in the impoverished country.
The 320-km (100-mile) pipeline supplying the $4.5-billion
plant has been attacked several times by suspected al
Qaeda-linked gunmen after military strikes on Islamist
militants.
The Balhaf facility, which opened in 2009, has the capacity
to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes and delivers LNG, gas-cooled
to liquid for export by ship, under long-term contracts to GDF
Suez, Total and Korea Gas Corp.
The operator did not say when the pipeline might be
reopened.