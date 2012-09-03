DUBAI, Sept 3 Yemen's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export terminal reopened at the end of August after the
pipeline that feeds it gas was repaired following an attack,
Yemen LNG said.
The pipeline that feeds gas into Yemen's largest industrial
facility was last blown up on Aug. 21.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011
that armed groups have exploited, causing fuel shortages and
slashing export earnings for the impoverished country.
The Yemen LNG terminal near Balhaf on the Gulf of Aden is
run by French group Total and mainly supplies
customers in east Asia.
