ADEN, Yemen, March 10 At least 42 illegal
African migrants drowned in the Arabian Sea off the southern
coast of Yemen late on Sunday, the defence ministry said on its
website.
The ministry's September 26 website quoted a local official
in Shabwa province as saying the migrants drowned off the
coastal town of Bir Ali. A naval patrol managed to rescue 30
other migrants, the source said, and were taking them to a
refugee camp in the town of Mayfaa.
African migrants often use unseaworthy boats to try to reach
Yemen, seen as a gateway to wealthier parts of the Middle East
and the West. Hundreds of migrants have died at sea.
The International Organisation for Migration said in
December that more than 7,000 migrants have perished at sea or
while crossing deserts trying to reach a safe haven in 2013,
believed to be the deadliest year on record.
Of those figures, some 2,000-5,000 Africans are thought to
have lost their lives while crossing the Sinai peninsula to
Israel and the Gulf of Aden to reach Yemen, although no firm
figures were available, the IOM said.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by Sami Aboudi)