GENEVA Jan 20 A record 103,000 Ethiopians
and Somalis survived perilous trips across the Gulf of Aden to
reach Yemen in 2011, double the number the previous year, the
U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, despite violent upheaval in
the impoverished Arab state.
It said more than 130 drowned during the crossings, in which
migrants are often subjected to physical and sexual violence as
well as extortion demands by traffickers. Three Ethiopians were
killed by smugglers last week as they tried to escape.
"Most of the new arrivals reach Yemen's shores in desperate
condition -- dehydrated, malnourished and often in shock,"
Adrian Edwards, spokesman of the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing.
Three out of every four arrivals were Ethiopians, mostly
migrants seeking economic opportunities in Yemen or beyond, he
said. "Ethiopian migrants avoid contact with the authorities as
they look for ways to reach other Gulf states," he said.
Instability and a reduced police presence in Yemen -- where
there have been months of deadly protests against the rule of
President Ali Abdullah Saleh -- have given human traffickers and
smugglers more room to operate, Edwards said.
"Reports of abductions of migrants or refugees upon arrival
in Yemen persist - mostly for ransom or extortion," he said.
Somalis fleeing violence or drought in their famine-stricken
homeland receive automatic refugee status in Yemen, which sits
alongside key oil and cargo shipping lanes in the Red Sea.
Traditionally, Somalis and Ethiopians left for Yemen from
Bossaso in Puntland in north Somalia, but migration routes have
changed over the years, with many now leaving from Djibouti's
coast, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.
"Ethiopians who are leaving are coming from extremely rural
areas where they feel that there is no other alternative but to
risk the danger and try to get to Yemen and into the Gulf and
other countries. So they feel that they are between a rock and a
hard place," IOM spokeswoman Jemini Pandya told reporters.
