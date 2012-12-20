SANAA Dec 20 A powerful general who is the son
of Yemen's former president has agreed to give up his missiles
after his elite Republican Guard was disbanded by the Arab
nation's new leader, sources at the presidency said on Thursday.
Brigadier-General Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh's apparent
compliance with an armed forces shake-up ordered by President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Wednesday eases fears of more turmoil
in a country in the throes of a tense political transition.
The overhaul is widely seen as part of efforts to curb the
still-considerable influence of Saleh's father, ex-President Ali
Abdullah Saleh, loosen his family's grip on the military and
implement an internationally-backed plan to restore stability.
"General Ahmed has started to transfer all the missiles
under his command to President Hadi," a source at the
presidential palace told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The decree will be executed. I don't think anyone can stand
against the international community, which has threatened to
impose sanctions against those who oppose Hadi's decrees."
Earlier this month Saleh had refused orders from Hadi to
hand over long-range Scud missiles to the Defence Ministry.
Another presidential source confirmed the missile transfer
and said the United States, once an ally of Saleh in combating
al Qaeda, had told his relatives "that the international
community supports the decisions made by President Hadi".
Officials at Ahmed Saleh's office were not available for
comment. But his father's press secretary said Hadi's decisions
to restructure the armed forces were "welcomed".
After a year of protests against his rule, President Saleh
made way for Hadi in February under a Gulf-brokered transition
plan backed by Washington and its Western allies.
FEARS OF CHAOS
But the former president's continuing clout in the army and
wider society worries its neighbours and Western nations who
fear further conflict could plunge Yemen back into chaos.
The agreement, signed in Saudi Arabia, aims to hold Yemen
together in the face of crippling economic woes, internal
divisions and separatist movements, as well as the challenge
from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which is based in Yemen.
Ahmed Saleh's apparent decision to give up some of his
heaviest weapons could smoothe the way for national
reconciliation talks foreseen under the power transfer deal.
Senior diplomats of 10 countries, including Gulf Arab
states, European Union members, the United States and Russia,
agreed in Sanaa in September to recommend that their governments
start preparing possible measures against transition "spoilers".
"The message of the U.N. Security Council is clear that it
will not allow obstructing the political settlement in Yemen,"
U.N. envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar told Reuters on Thursday.
Lawlessness in Yemen has alarmed neighbour and top world oil
exporter Saudi Arabia, as well as the United States, which
increasingly view the impoverished Arab state as a front line in
their struggle against al Qaeda and its affiliates.
Hadi has promised to unify the army, which is split between
allies and foes of the former president. In August, he
transferred the command of some Republican Guards units to a
newly formed force called the Presidential Protective Forces
under his authority.
That attempt to trim General Ahmed's power ignited clashes
between Yemeni troops and about 200 members of the Republican
Guard, who surrounded the Defence Ministry.