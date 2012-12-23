SANAA Dec 23 The Yemeni army launched an
assault on Sunday using tanks and rockets on tribesmen blocking
repairs to the country's main oil export pipeline, tribal
sources said.
Earlier this month, the military launched a major offensive
against tribesmen suspected of repeatedly blowing up the Maarib
pipeline and attacking power lines. At least 17 soldiers were
killed in an ambush by suspected al Qaeda militants.
"Armed tribesmen prevented repair teams from fixing the oil
pipeline and army forces shelled the areas where the gunmen are
based using tanks and Katyusha rockets," a tribal source told
Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Local authorities reached a deal last week with tribal
leaders under which the military will cease air strikes and the
tribesmen will chase those responsible for killing the soldiers.
The U.S.-allied Yemeni government depends heavily on tribesmen
in its fight against Islamist militancy.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have repeatedly been sabotaged
by insurgents or disgruntled tribesmen since anti-government
protests created a power vacuum in 2011, causing fuel shortages
and slashing export earnings for the impoverished country.
Yemen's stability is a priority for the United States and
its Gulf Arab allies because of its strategic position next to
top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes, and because it
is home to one of the most active wings of al Qaeda.
A U.S.-backed military offensive has driven the militants
out of areas they seized in the south last year but has not
prevented them from launching attacks that have dealt damaging
blows to the army and security apparatus.
Before the attacks, the Maarib pipeline had typically
carried 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light crude to the Ras
Isa export terminal on the Red Sea coast.
A long closure of the pipeline last year forced the
country's largest refinery at Aden to shut, leaving the small
producer dependent on imports and fuel donations from Saudi
Arabia.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
