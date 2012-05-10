ADEN May 10 Missile strikes killed eight
militants early on Thursday outside a town in southern Yemen
which is a stronghold of al Qaeda-linked insurgents fighting
government forces for more than a year, residents said.
The strikes near the town of Jaar appeared to have been
launched from the sea and some senior militants were believed to
be among the dead, the residents told Reuters.
Government officials could not be immediately reached.
The attack was the latest strike against militants in the
coastal Abyan province on the Gulf of Aden who have exploited
mass protests against former president Ali Abdullah Saleh's
33-year rule to seize large swathes of territory in the south.
Yemen's army, which split into two factions during the
uprising that eventually unseated Saleh, has been battling to
get the upper hand against the militants.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Yemen-based
branch of the militant network, has plotted abortive overseas
attacks and is a major concern for Washington, which is waging
an assassination campaign against suspected members using drone
and missile strikes.
U.S. officials revealed publicly on Monday that they
thwarted an AQAP plot to arm a suicide bomber with a
non-metallic device, an upgraded version of the "underwear bomb"
carried onto a plane on Christmas Day 2009.
Yemen's fractured state and dysfunctional security apparatus
provide al Qaeda's franchise in the poor Arab country with a
suitable breeding ground for such bomb plots.
Meanwhile, tribal leaders in parts of Yemen where drone
attacks aimed at AQAP have killed civilians say the strikes are
turning more and more people against the government and the
United States.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Firouz Sedarat;
Editing by Sandra Maler)