DUBAI, Sept 16 Yemen has invited international
companies to bid for exploration and development rights in five
oil blocks around the country as it gives top priority to
building up its oil output and reserves, the oil minister said
on Sunday.
State news agency Saba quoted the newly appointed oil and
minerals minister, Ahmed Dares, as saying the auction aimed to
attract foreign investment and increase exploration operations.
The blocks on offer are 6, 15, 84, 85 and 102, which are
located in the al-Saba'ateen basin, the Say'un-Masila basin, and
the basin of Mukalla-Sayhoot, Dares told Saba.
"Increasing oil production and reserves through expanding
exploration blocks... is a top priority for Yemen at the
moment," Saba quoted him as saying.
Yemen is a small producer with proven oil reserves of around
3 billion barrels as of Jan. 1, 2012, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Oil reserves and production are sourced from two areas, the
Marib-Jawf basin in the north, and Say'un-Masila basin in the
south. The government estimates the Masila basin holds about 84
percent of the total.
The impoverished country is struggling to tame insurgency
and rebuild its economy after years of conflict. Political
turbulence last year pushed oil output below 200,000 barrels per
day.
Yemen's oil and gas exports have been repeatedly interrupted
by attacks on pipelines by Islamist militants or disgruntled
tribesmen since anti-government protests created a power vacuum
in 2011. This has led to fuel shortages and slashed earnings.
