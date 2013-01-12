(Adds quotes, details)
SANAA Jan 12 Yemen resumed pumping crude
through its main oil export pipeline on Saturday, two days after
armed tribesmen blew it up in the latest attack on the country's
energy infrastructure, government officials and oil industry
sources said.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have repeatedly been sabotaged
by insurgents or angry tribesmen since anti-government protests
in 2011 created a power vacuum in the Arabian Peninsula country,
causing fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the
impoverished state.
Oil Ministry officials said that pumping resumed on Saturday
morning after engineers, backed by Yemeni government forces,
repaired the rupture in the pipeline caused by Thursday's attack
in the Serwah region in the central Maarib province.
"The assailants opened fire on the engineers to stop them
from repairing the pipeline, but the force accompanying the
engineers responded to the fire and chased the assailants away,"
the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Yemen's stability is a priority for the United States and
its Gulf Arab allies because of its strategic position next to
top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes, and because it
is home to one of the most active wings of al Qaeda.
Yemen resumed oil pumping on Dec. 31 at a rate of around
70,000 barrels per day (bpd) after a previous round of repairs
to a pipeline which had carried around 110,000 bpd of Marib
light crude to an export terminal on the Red Sea before a spate
of attacks began in 2011.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing
by Patrick Graham)