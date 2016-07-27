(Updates with statement from Aden refinery)
DUBAI, July 27 Yemen has said it sold 3 million
barrels of crude to Glencore, according to a news agency
affiliated to the exiled Yemeni government, in a move that drew
criticism from the main refinery struggling to provide fuel for
local power stations.
The Sabanew.net news agency quoted an oil ministry official
as saying the deal was the result of a tender, in which 29
international companies were invited to submit bids for the
Masila crude grade.
It said three companies had submitted bids, four declined to
bid while 22 others did not respond to the invitation.
"The quantity was approved to be sold to Glencore, which had
presented the highest bids and was confirmed by the high
committee for marketing crude oil, in accordance with the
standing rules," the agency quoted the official as saying.
The report did not say where the oil was being kept or where
it was going to be shipped from. It said the revenues would be
deposited into the government account as public revenue.
Aden's refinery criticised the sale, saying President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government had promised to give it a
portion of the crude that had been kept at Dabbah port on the
Gulf of Aden to resume operations.
"But yesterday, we were surprised by the news published in
the official Saba news agency about the sale of the entire
shipment to an international company," a company official said
in a statement.
Aden refinery had struggled to provide fuel for power
stations in the city since Hadi's forces drove the Houthis out
in July last year.
Yemen was a small oil producer and exporter before civil war
divided it and forced foreign oil companies to leave, halting
production and exports.
A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states has been fighting to
restore the Hadi government and force the rebel Houthis to
retreat back to northern Yemen, where they had been based before
they seized much of the country starting in 2014.
The fighting allowed Islamist militants to seize tracts of
land, including the Hadramout provincial capital of Mukalla and
the main al-Shihr oil terminal, 68 km (42 miles) east of
Mukalla. Hadi's supporters, backed by forces from the United
Arab Emirates, retook the area in April.
