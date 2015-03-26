(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 26 Air strikes by Saudi Arabia and
its allies in Yemen have sparked a modest rise in oil prices of
$3 per barrel, even though Yemen plays a marginal role in the
global oil market.
Yemen produces just 130,000 barrels per day, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), about 0.1
percent of global production and the same as Italy or Kansas.
The country shares a long border with southwest Saudi Arabia
but violence in that area poses no threat to the main Saudi
oilfields, which are concentrated in the northeast of the
kingdom.
More significantly, Yemen forms one coastline of the Bab
el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of
Aden and the Arabian Sea.
On average almost 4 million barrels of oil pass through the
Bab el-Mandeb Strait every day en route from the main Gulf
oilfields to refineries in the Mediterranean and Europe.
Like the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca, Bab
el-Mandeb has been identified by the EIA as one of the potential
"chokepoints" in the global oil market.
If the strait were closed or became unsafe for transit,
tankers would have to re-route around the southern tip of
Africa, adding thousands of kilometres and weeks of extra
journey time.
But unlike the Strait of Hormuz (17 million barrels per day)
or the Strait of Malacca (15 million barrels per day), the
volume of oil passing through Bab el-Mandeb is relatively small
and there are alternatives, albeit inconvenient ones.
Iranian naval officials have in the past hinted they would
seek to close the Strait of Hormuz in the event of an armed
confrontation with the United States.
In reality, there are doubts about whether the Iranian navy
and Revolutionary Guards could keep the strait blocked against
the might of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.
There is no suggestion any of the sides to the conflict in
Yemen have access to the modern weaponry needed to pose a
serious threat to shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb.
The prospect of disruption to either oil production or
supply lines as a result of the warfare in Yemen is therefore
remote.
Some analysts remain concerned about the prospect for
escalation dragging in bigger regional powers and oil producers,
given that Saudi Arabia and Iran are backing opposite sides in
the conflict.
But Yemen is a peripheral concern for Iran, which has more
vital interests at stake in the nuclear negotiations and
fighting Islamic State in Iraq.
Iran may offer encouragement, cash and arms to the Houthis
in Yemen, but it has no reason to risk a full military conflict
with Saudi Arabia and its allies over such a marginal issue.
There is a long history of outside powers - including Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, the United States and the Soviet Union - backing
different tribes in Yemen's numerous civil wars and
insurrections, but the conflicts have all been contained more or
less within the country's borders.
The jump in oil prices over the past 24 hours therefore says
more about the positioning of major financial players in the oil
markets than the risk to global oil supplies.
Prior to the onset of the air strikes, hedge funds and other
money managers had amassed the largest short positions in
oil-linked derivative contracts on record.
As recently as March 17, hedge funds held futures and
options contracts equivalent to 209 million barrels of oil
linked to U.S. crude prices and another 95 million barrels
linked to Brent prices, according to regulators, betting on a
further fall in oil prices.
Many bearish hedge fund managers and oil analysts were
convinced the rapid rise in crude oil stocks, especially in the
United States, would cause a further fall in prices. But when
the market is stretched in this way, either short or long, it is
very vulnerable to any unexpected news in the other direction.
In this instance, prices for Brent and U.S. crude
began rising gradually on March 18, as the weight of
selling petered out and hedge funds began to cover some of their
positions. Confirmation that Saudi Arabia had launched air
strikes in Yemen simply accelerated the existing short-covering
trend.
