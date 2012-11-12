SANAA Nov 12 Flows through Yemen's main oil export pipeline were stopped after the line was blown up in two places on Sunday night, the state news agency and local government sources said.

The SANA news agency said the pipeline was attacked in two spots in the Wadi Abidah region of western Yemen.

"Unknown assailants blew up the pipeline that carries crude oil to the main export terminal in the Red Sea in the middle of Sunday night, in the Damashka area of Wadi Abidah," a source in the area told Reuters.

The Maarib pipeline used to carry around 110,000 barrels a day (bpd) of Marib light crude to the Ras Isa export terminal on the Red Sea coast. until a spate of attacks in 2011 and 2012.