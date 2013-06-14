June 14 Tribesmen blew up Yemen's main oil
export pipeline on Friday, halting the flow of crude just a day
after it had been repaired following a similar attack last
month, a local official said.
The Arabian Peninsula state, which relies on crude exports
to replenish its reserves and finance up to 70 percent of budget
spending, has suffered frequent bombings of its main pipeline in
central Maarib province since an uprising broke out in 2011.
The tribesmen in the province are unemployed and are
demanding to be allowed to join the armed forces, the official
said.
A third of Yemen's 25 million people live under a poverty
line of $2 a day and unemployment is estimated at around 35
percent - with youth joblessness at 60 percent.
The pipeline, which leads to the Red Sea, had been pumping
around 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) before the previous attack
on May 24.
Yemen's stability is a priority for the United States and
its Gulf Arab allies because of its strategic position next to
oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes, and because is
home to one of al Qaeda's most active wings.
