SANAA Jan 3 Yemeni troops clashed with armed
tribesmen blocking repairs to the country's main oil pipeline on
Friday and one army officer and a tribal fighter were killed, a
local official said.
Tribesmen bombed Yemen's main oil pipeline in Maarib
province last month, halting oil flows to the Ras Isa oil
terminal on the Red Sea.
"Armed tribesmen prevented repair teams from fixing the oil
pipeline and army forces clashed with them. An army colonel and
a tribesman were killed in the fighting which is still ongoing,"
the official told Reuters.
Ten soldiers including the chief of military police and four
tribesmen were wounded, he added.
Yemen, which relies on crude exports to finance up to 70
percent of budget spending, has suffered frequent bombings of
its main pipeline in recent years.
Disgruntled tribesmen carry out such attacks to pressure the
government to provide jobs, settle land disputes, or free
relatives from prison.
Such lawlessness is also a global concern - particularly for
the United States and its Gulf Arab allies - because of Yemen's
strategic position next to oil exporter Saudi Arabia and
shipping lanes, and because is home to one of al Qaeda's most
active wings.
Before a spate of attacks which began in 2011, the 270-mile
Maarib pipeline carried around 110,000 barrels per day to Ras
Isa.
