By Mohammed Ghobari and Nour Merza
SANAA/DUBAI Feb 14 Oil production and
exports from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest,
have stopped after workers from state-owned PetroMasila went on
strike over pay last Thursday, oil ministry officials told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The strike at the Masila oilfield brings Yemen's total oil
output of around 260,000 barrels a day to a near halt as its
other major oil pipeline carrying light, sweet Maarib crude has
been shut since November after consecutive blasts.
"There is no export or production in Masila," a senior oil
ministry official said, adding that exports from the Ash Shihr
terminal had also stopped.
The bulk of crude exported out of the Ash Shihr terminal on
the east of the country is shipped to customers in Asia.
The country's largest oil refinery in Aden has not been
processing crude due to lack of oil flow in the Marib pipeline,
forcing the poorest Arab country to rely on imports and
donations from its powerful northern neighbour Saudi Arabia.
Impoverished Yemen has been brought to its knees by a year
of political upheaval with months of protests against the
outgoing President Abdullah Ali Saleh. Violence has escalated in
the run-up to the presidential elections set for Monday.
The government has lost control of whole chunks of the
country, giving southern separatists, northern Shi'ite rebels
and Islamist militants a window to further their goals.
===========================================================
Election preparations start in Yemen
Key political risks to watch in Yemen
Yemen's energy industry
===========================================================
Although a small oil producer, Yemen's location on the
strategically important Bab al-Mandab strait, through which
millions of barrels of oil are shipped between Asia, Europe and
the Americas, makes instability there a risk to global trade.
State-owned PetroMasila has taken over operations at Block 14
in the Masila oilfield from Canadian's Nexen after the
government did not renew the company's licence when it expired
in December.
"Workers are demanding better salaries and retirement
packages and of course there is no way the local company
(PetroMasila) can match what Nexen was providing for its
employees," a Western official based in Yemen said.
There are several international companies such as
Calgary-based Calvalley, Norwegian oil firm DNO
and France's Total operating from the Masila
field and even though their workers have not gone on strike,
their operations are also affected, another oil official said.
"There is some 1 million barrels waiting in the pipeline but
it can't be shipped to the export terminal," he said.
In a statement, Canadian company Calvalley said work
stoppage will hurt production from all crude oil producers in
the Hadramout province including Calvalley's 7,000 barrels of
oil per day Block 9 and it will shut operations shortly when
crude oil storage tanks are full.
The company also said stoppage at Block 14 is restricting
the deliveries of crude oil for export from Block 9.
Calvalley said it was "cautiously optimistic" that the
current political environment in Yemen will improve after the
Feb. 21 elections.