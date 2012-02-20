PARIS Feb 20 France's Total
restarted oil production at block 10 in Yemen's Masila field on
Feb. 17 after a four-day outage due to a strike at the
neighbouring block 14, which was preventing crude exports, a
company spokesman said on Monday.
"Output is now at full capacity," the spokesman said.
Total has a 28.6 percent stake in block 10, which has a
production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.
Oil production and exports from the Masila oilfield, Yemen's
largest, stopped after workers from state-owned PetroMasila went
on a strike on Feb. 16, a senior oil ministry official told
Reuters.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)