PARIS Feb 20 France's Total restarted oil production at block 10 in Yemen's Masila field on Feb. 17 after a four-day outage due to a strike at the neighbouring block 14, which was preventing crude exports, a company spokesman said on Monday.

"Output is now at full capacity," the spokesman said.

Total has a 28.6 percent stake in block 10, which has a production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.

Oil production and exports from the Masila oilfield, Yemen's largest, stopped after workers from state-owned PetroMasila went on a strike on Feb. 16, a senior oil ministry official told Reuters. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)