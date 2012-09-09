By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 9 Yemen's main Maarib oil pipeline
has been blown up for a second time in less than a week while
repairs were being carried out to fix damage from Tuesday's
attack by tribesmen, a government official told Reuters on
Sunday.
The Maarib pipeline used to take around 110,000 barrels a
day (bpd) of light crude to the Ras Isa export terminal on the
Red Sea coast until a spate of attacks in 2011.
"(There was) a new explosion against the Maarib pipeline
while engineers were still fixing it," the official said. The
two explosions were in different parts of the feed line.
A protracted closure of the line last year forced the
country's largest refinery at Aden to shut, leaving the small
producer dependent on fuel donations from Saudi Arabia and
imports.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
by Islamist militants and disgruntled tribesmen since
anti-government protests created a power vacuum in 2011, causing
fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the impoverished
country.
(Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Greg Mahlich)