ADEN, April 27 Islamist militants linked to al
Qaeda blew up a gas pipeline on Thursday night in the eastern
Yemeni province of Shabwa, a local official and residents said.
The attack is the third against oil and gas facilities in
the impoverished country within a month, and the second against
the same pipeline.
Resident said columns of fire and smoke could be seen from
several kilometers away.
A spokesman for Ansar al-Sharia, an armed group affiliated
with Qaeda, told Reuters by telephone targeting the gas pipeline
was in response to the killing of an al Qaeda leader in the
central Maarib province.
The pipeline transports LNG from Maarib to an export
facility at Balhaf. The export terminal opened in 2009 and is
led by French oil major Total with three South Korea
companies holding stakes, the official said.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
since anti-government protests broke out in January 2011. On
March 30, the gas pipeline was blown up in retaliation to the
killing of five Islamist militants in a U.S. drone attack. A few
days later, the militants targeted an oil pipeline.
Yemen is a small crude oil producer with a daily output of
about 260,000 barrels per day of oil when all fields are
operating, but disruptions to Yemeni exports have added to tight
global supplies.
It has proven gas reserves of 16.9 trillion cubic feet as of
January 2012, according to the Oil and Gas Journal.
Oil companies operating in the country include Austria's OMV
, the U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum and
Canada's Calvalley Petroleum.