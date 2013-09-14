ADEN, Sept 14 Tribesmen bombed Yemen's main oil
pipeline in the central Maarib province on Saturday, a
government official said, the fourth attack on the pipeline in a
month.
The attack, which stopped oil flows from the Maarib fields
to the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea, caused a fire and
damage to the pipeline about 40 km (25 miles) from where it
starts in Maarib, the official said. No casualties were
reported.
The pipeline was set on fire earlier this month after
threats by a Yemeni tribe following a siege on its leader's
house by security forces.
Tribesmen often carry out such attacks to put pressure on
the government to meet demands including jobs, land disputes or
freeing relatives from prison.
Yemen, which relies on crude exports to finance up to 70
percent of budget spending, has suffered frequent bombings of
its main pipeline since an anti-government uprising broke out in
2011.
Yemen - which borders Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter - is struggling to reassert state control over the
country against one of the most active franchises of the al
Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden. It is also facing a
growing secessionist movement in the south.
