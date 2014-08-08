SANAA Aug 8 Yemen has resumed pumping crude
through its main export pipeline after repair works were
completed, government and oil sources said on Friday, more than
a week after armed men blew it up, halting flows and disrupting
an important source of revenue.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have repeatedly been sabotaged
by insurgents or tribesmen since anti-government protests led to
a power vacuum in 2011, causing fuel shortages and slashing
export earnings.
A government source in Maarib said authorities persuaded
tribesmen to allow repair work to proceed after some gunmen
tried to block the road to engineers and fired shots towards
them.
"Crude pumping to Ras Isa port (on the Red Sea) has
resumed," an oil source in the area told Reuters.
Yemen has struggled to restore state authority over the
country since the 2011 protests. An al Qaeda insurgency and
lawlessness in areas controlled by armed tribesmen are the main
challenges facing President Abd Rabbu-Mansour Hadi's government.
Sanaa earned just $671 million from exporting crude oil in
January-May, down nearly 40 percent from a year earlier, as a
result of the frequent bombings.
The Maarib pipeline carries around 70,000-110,000 barrels
per day of Marib light crude. It was last repaired on July 24
after it was blown up on July 12.
Tribesmen carry out such attacks to put pressure on the
government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or free
relatives from prison.
